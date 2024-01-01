Indonesian rupiahs to Mozambican meticals today

Convert IDR to MZN at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
4,070.02 mzn

1.000 IDR = 0.004070 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:09
How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Mozambican Metical
1 IDR0.00407 MZN
5 IDR0.02035 MZN
10 IDR0.04070 MZN
20 IDR0.08140 MZN
50 IDR0.20350 MZN
100 IDR0.40700 MZN
250 IDR1.01750 MZN
500 IDR2.03501 MZN
1000 IDR4.07002 MZN
2000 IDR8.14004 MZN
5000 IDR20.35010 MZN
10000 IDR40.70020 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MZN245.69900 IDR
5 MZN1,228.49500 IDR
10 MZN2,456.99000 IDR
20 MZN4,913.98000 IDR
50 MZN12,284.95000 IDR
100 MZN24,569.90000 IDR
250 MZN61,424.75000 IDR
500 MZN122,849.50000 IDR
1000 MZN245,699.00000 IDR
2000 MZN491,398.00000 IDR
5000 MZN1,228,495.00000 IDR
10000 MZN2,456,990.00000 IDR