50 Indonesian rupiahs to Mozambican meticals

Convert IDR to MZN at the real exchange rate

50 idr
0.21 mzn

Rp1.000 IDR = MT0.004111 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:31
IDR to MZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

MZN
1 IDR to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00410.0041
Low0.00390.0039
Average0.00410.0040
Change4.32%5.15%
1 IDR to MZN stats

The performance of IDR to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0041 and a 30 day low of 0.0039. This means the 30 day average was 0.0041. The change for IDR to MZN was 4.32.

The performance of IDR to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0041 and a 90 day low of 0.0039. This means the 90 day average was 0.0040. The change for IDR to MZN was 5.15.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Mozambican Metical
1 IDR0.00411 MZN
5 IDR0.02055 MZN
10 IDR0.04111 MZN
20 IDR0.08222 MZN
50 IDR0.20554 MZN
100 IDR0.41108 MZN
250 IDR1.02770 MZN
500 IDR2.05540 MZN
1000 IDR4.11079 MZN
2000 IDR8.22158 MZN
5000 IDR20.55395 MZN
10000 IDR41.10790 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MZN243.26200 IDR
5 MZN1,216.31000 IDR
10 MZN2,432.62000 IDR
20 MZN4,865.24000 IDR
50 MZN12,163.10000 IDR
100 MZN24,326.20000 IDR
250 MZN60,815.50000 IDR
500 MZN121,631.00000 IDR
1000 MZN243,262.00000 IDR
2000 MZN486,524.00000 IDR
5000 MZN1,216,310.00000 IDR
10000 MZN2,432,620.00000 IDR