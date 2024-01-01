Israeli new sheqels to Mozambican meticals today

Convert ILS to MZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
17,501.80 mzn

1.000 ILS = 17.50 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.7261.4721.6580.96818.216
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2371.7231.9421.13321.33
1 USD0.9160.782183.1251.3481.5190.88716.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Mozambican Metical
1 ILS17.50180 MZN
5 ILS87.50900 MZN
10 ILS175.01800 MZN
20 ILS350.03600 MZN
50 ILS875.09000 MZN
100 ILS1,750.18000 MZN
250 ILS4,375.45000 MZN
500 ILS8,750.90000 MZN
1000 ILS17,501.80000 MZN
2000 ILS35,003.60000 MZN
5000 ILS87,509.00000 MZN
10000 ILS175,018.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MZN0.05714 ILS
5 MZN0.28568 ILS
10 MZN0.57137 ILS
20 MZN1.14274 ILS
50 MZN2.85685 ILS
100 MZN5.71369 ILS
250 MZN14.28423 ILS
500 MZN28.56845 ILS
1000 MZN57.13690 ILS
2000 MZN114.27380 ILS
5000 MZN285.68450 ILS
10000 MZN571.36900 ILS