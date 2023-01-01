1 thousand British pounds sterling to Mozambican meticals

Convert GBP to MZN at the real exchange rate

1000 gbp
80099 mzn

1.00000 GBP = 80.09900 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:53
How to convert British pounds sterling to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Mozambican Metical
1 GBP80.09900 MZN
5 GBP400.49500 MZN
10 GBP800.99000 MZN
20 GBP1601.98000 MZN
50 GBP4004.95000 MZN
100 GBP8009.90000 MZN
250 GBP20024.75000 MZN
500 GBP40049.50000 MZN
1000 GBP80099.00000 MZN
2000 GBP160198.00000 MZN
5000 GBP400495.00000 MZN
10000 GBP800990.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / British Pound Sterling
1 MZN0.01248 GBP
5 MZN0.06242 GBP
10 MZN0.12485 GBP
20 MZN0.24969 GBP
50 MZN0.62423 GBP
100 MZN1.24845 GBP
250 MZN3.12113 GBP
500 MZN6.24225 GBP
1000 MZN12.48450 GBP
2000 MZN24.96900 GBP
5000 MZN62.42250 GBP
10000 MZN124.84500 GBP