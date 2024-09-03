Swedish krona to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Mozambican meticals is currently 6.190 today, reflecting a -0.556% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.620% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 6.292 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 6.181 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.378% decrease in value.