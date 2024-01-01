5 Swedish kronor to Mozambican meticals

Convert SEK to MZN at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = MT5.799 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:26
SEK to MZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MZN
1 SEK to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.05436.3339
Low5.79875.7987
Average5.91926.1111
Change-4.22%-7.52%
1 SEK to MZN stats

The performance of SEK to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.0543 and a 30 day low of 5.7987. This means the 30 day average was 5.9192. The change for SEK to MZN was -4.22.

The performance of SEK to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.3339 and a 90 day low of 5.7987. This means the 90 day average was 6.1111. The change for SEK to MZN was -7.52.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Mozambican Metical
1 SEK5.79868 MZN
5 SEK28.99340 MZN
10 SEK57.98680 MZN
20 SEK115.97360 MZN
50 SEK289.93400 MZN
100 SEK579.86800 MZN
250 SEK1,449.67000 MZN
500 SEK2,899.34000 MZN
1000 SEK5,798.68000 MZN
2000 SEK11,597.36000 MZN
5000 SEK28,993.40000 MZN
10000 SEK57,986.80000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Swedish Krona
1 MZN0.17245 SEK
5 MZN0.86227 SEK
10 MZN1.72453 SEK
20 MZN3.44906 SEK
50 MZN8.62265 SEK
100 MZN17.24530 SEK
250 MZN43.11325 SEK
500 MZN86.22650 SEK
1000 MZN172.45300 SEK
2000 MZN344.90600 SEK
5000 MZN862.26500 SEK
10000 MZN1,724.53000 SEK