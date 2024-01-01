Swedish kronor to Bahamian dollars today

Convert SEK to BSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
97.02 bsd

kr1.000 SEK = B$0.09702 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:40
SEK to BSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BSD
1 SEK to BSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09850.0985
Low0.09440.0923
Average0.09650.0952
Change2.78%0.81%
1 SEK to BSD stats

The performance of SEK to BSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0985 and a 30 day low of 0.0944. This means the 30 day average was 0.0965. The change for SEK to BSD was 2.78.

The performance of SEK to BSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0985 and a 90 day low of 0.0923. This means the 90 day average was 0.0952. The change for SEK to BSD was 0.81.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.951.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80692.7361.4964.282
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0761.7765.083
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4320.2010.574

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bahamian Dollar
1 SEK0.09702 BSD
5 SEK0.48512 BSD
10 SEK0.97023 BSD
20 SEK1.94047 BSD
50 SEK4.85117 BSD
100 SEK9.70233 BSD
250 SEK24.25583 BSD
500 SEK48.51165 BSD
1000 SEK97.02330 BSD
2000 SEK194.04660 BSD
5000 SEK485.11650 BSD
10000 SEK970.23300 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 BSD10.30680 SEK
5 BSD51.53400 SEK
10 BSD103.06800 SEK
20 BSD206.13600 SEK
50 BSD515.34000 SEK
100 BSD1,030.68000 SEK
250 BSD2,576.70000 SEK
500 BSD5,153.40000 SEK
1000 BSD10,306.80000 SEK
2000 BSD20,613.60000 SEK
5000 BSD51,534.00000 SEK
10000 BSD103,068.00000 SEK