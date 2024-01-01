Israeli new sheqels to Bahamian dollars today

Convert ILS to BSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
273.52 bsd

1.000 ILS = 0.2735 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6591.4721.6590.96718.211
1 GBP1.17111.277106.1541.7241.9431.13321.324
1 USD0.9170.783183.1081.351.5210.88716.694
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Bahamian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to BSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Bahamian Dollar
1 ILS0.27352 BSD
5 ILS1.36758 BSD
10 ILS2.73515 BSD
20 ILS5.47030 BSD
50 ILS13.67575 BSD
100 ILS27.35150 BSD
250 ILS68.37875 BSD
500 ILS136.75750 BSD
1000 ILS273.51500 BSD
2000 ILS547.03000 BSD
5000 ILS1,367.57500 BSD
10000 ILS2,735.15000 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BSD3.65610 ILS
5 BSD18.28050 ILS
10 BSD36.56100 ILS
20 BSD73.12200 ILS
50 BSD182.80500 ILS
100 BSD365.61000 ILS
250 BSD914.02500 ILS
500 BSD1,828.05000 ILS
1000 BSD3,656.10000 ILS
2000 BSD7,312.20000 ILS
5000 BSD18,280.50000 ILS
10000 BSD36,561.00000 ILS