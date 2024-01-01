Bulgarian levs to Bahamian dollars today

Convert BGN to BSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
554.51 bsd

1.000 BGN = 0.5545 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1731.4741.6640.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5691.7261.9481.13121.374
1 USD0.9220.788183.1551.361.5340.89116.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Bahamian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to BSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bahamian Dollar
1 BGN0.55451 BSD
5 BGN2.77254 BSD
10 BGN5.54508 BSD
20 BGN11.09016 BSD
50 BGN27.72540 BSD
100 BGN55.45080 BSD
250 BGN138.62700 BSD
500 BGN277.25400 BSD
1000 BGN554.50800 BSD
2000 BGN1,109.01600 BSD
5000 BGN2,772.54000 BSD
10000 BGN5,545.08000 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 BSD1.80340 BGN
5 BSD9.01700 BGN
10 BSD18.03400 BGN
20 BSD36.06800 BGN
50 BSD90.17000 BGN
100 BSD180.34000 BGN
250 BSD450.85000 BGN
500 BSD901.70000 BGN
1000 BSD1,803.40000 BGN
2000 BSD3,606.80000 BGN
5000 BSD9,017.00000 BGN
10000 BSD18,034.00000 BGN