10 thousand Bahamian dollars to Bulgarian levs

Convert BSD to BGN at the real exchange rate

10,000 bsd
17,914.50 bgn

B$1.000 BSD = лв1.791 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BSD to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BSD to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.81331.8311
Low1.78571.7857
Average1.79721.8070
Change-0.42%-1.35%
1 BSD to BGN stats

The performance of BSD to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8133 and a 30 day low of 1.7857. This means the 30 day average was 1.7972. The change for BSD to BGN was -0.42.

The performance of BSD to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8311 and a 90 day low of 1.7857. This means the 90 day average was 1.8070. The change for BSD to BGN was -1.35.

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.52283.9481.3731.6671.32418.3240.784
1 AUD0.657155.1710.9021.0960.8712.0430.515
1 INR0.0120.01810.0160.020.0160.2180.009
1 CAD0.7281.10861.14411.2140.96413.3470.571

Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 BSD1.79145 BGN
5 BSD8.95725 BGN
10 BSD17.91450 BGN
20 BSD35.82900 BGN
50 BSD89.57250 BGN
100 BSD179.14500 BGN
250 BSD447.86250 BGN
500 BSD895.72500 BGN
1000 BSD1,791.45000 BGN
2000 BSD3,582.90000 BGN
5000 BSD8,957.25000 BGN
10000 BSD17,914.50000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bahamian Dollar
1 BGN0.55821 BSD
5 BGN2.79104 BSD
10 BGN5.58207 BSD
20 BGN11.16414 BSD
50 BGN27.91035 BSD
100 BGN55.82070 BSD
250 BGN139.55175 BSD
500 BGN279.10350 BSD
1000 BGN558.20700 BSD
2000 BGN1,116.41400 BSD
5000 BGN2,791.03500 BSD
10000 BGN5,582.07000 BSD