Bahamian dollars to South African rand today

Convert BSD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bsd
18,894.20 zar

1.000 BSD = 18.89 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.53483.171.361.6581.34418.8940.788
1 AUD0.652154.2140.8861.0810.87612.3160.513
1 INR0.0120.01810.0160.020.0160.2270.009
1 CAD0.7351.12861.15711.2190.98813.8930.579

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollar

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / South African Rand
1 BSD18.89420 ZAR
5 BSD94.47100 ZAR
10 BSD188.94200 ZAR
20 BSD377.88400 ZAR
50 BSD944.71000 ZAR
100 BSD1,889.42000 ZAR
250 BSD4,723.55000 ZAR
500 BSD9,447.10000 ZAR
1000 BSD18,894.20000 ZAR
2000 BSD37,788.40000 ZAR
5000 BSD94,471.00000 ZAR
10000 BSD188,942.00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Bahamian Dollar
1 ZAR0.05293 BSD
5 ZAR0.26463 BSD
10 ZAR0.52926 BSD
20 ZAR1.05853 BSD
50 ZAR2.64632 BSD
100 ZAR5.29263 BSD
250 ZAR13.23158 BSD
500 ZAR26.46315 BSD
1000 ZAR52.92630 BSD
2000 ZAR105.85260 BSD
5000 ZAR264.63150 BSD
10000 ZAR529.26300 BSD