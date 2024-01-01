Swedish kronor to Bahamian dollars today

Convert SEK to BSD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = B$0.09079 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:04
SEK to BSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BSD
1 SEK to BSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09480.0992
Low0.09080.0908
Average0.09280.0958
Change-4.25%-7.57%
1 SEK to BSD stats

The performance of SEK to BSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0948 and a 30 day low of 0.0908. This means the 30 day average was 0.0928. The change for SEK to BSD was -4.25.

The performance of SEK to BSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0992 and a 90 day low of 0.0908. This means the 90 day average was 0.0958. The change for SEK to BSD was -7.57.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bahamian Dollar
1 SEK0.09079 BSD
5 SEK0.45393 BSD
10 SEK0.90786 BSD
20 SEK1.81572 BSD
50 SEK4.53931 BSD
100 SEK9.07861 BSD
250 SEK22.69652 BSD
500 SEK45.39305 BSD
1000 SEK90.78610 BSD
2000 SEK181.57220 BSD
5000 SEK453.93050 BSD
10000 SEK907.86100 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 BSD11.01490 SEK
5 BSD55.07450 SEK
10 BSD110.14900 SEK
20 BSD220.29800 SEK
50 BSD550.74500 SEK
100 BSD1,101.49000 SEK
250 BSD2,753.72500 SEK
500 BSD5,507.45000 SEK
1000 BSD11,014.90000 SEK
2000 BSD22,029.80000 SEK
5000 BSD55,074.50000 SEK
10000 BSD110,149.00000 SEK