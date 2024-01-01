1 thousand Bahamian dollars to Swedish kronor

Convert BSD to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bsd
10,889.60 sek

1.000 BSD = 10.89 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.7511.4641.6490.9717.766
1 GBP1.17111.244103.921.7151.931.13620.803
1 USD0.9410.804183.5071.3781.5510.91316.717
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollars

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 BSD10.88960 SEK
5 BSD54.44800 SEK
10 BSD108.89600 SEK
20 BSD217.79200 SEK
50 BSD544.48000 SEK
100 BSD1,088.96000 SEK
250 BSD2,722.40000 SEK
500 BSD5,444.80000 SEK
1000 BSD10,889.60000 SEK
2000 BSD21,779.20000 SEK
5000 BSD54,448.00000 SEK
10000 BSD108,896.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bahamian Dollar
1 SEK0.09183 BSD
5 SEK0.45915 BSD
10 SEK0.91831 BSD
20 SEK1.83661 BSD
50 SEK4.59154 BSD
100 SEK9.18307 BSD
250 SEK22.95768 BSD
500 SEK45.91535 BSD
1000 SEK91.83070 BSD
2000 SEK183.66140 BSD
5000 SEK459.15350 BSD
10000 SEK918.30700 BSD