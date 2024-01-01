Swedish kronor to Dominican pesos today

Convert SEK to DOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
5,796.36 dop

kr1.000 SEK = $5.796 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:43
SEK to DOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

DOP
1 SEK to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.87565.8756
Low5.61105.4700
Average5.75895.6489
Change3.30%1.47%
1 SEK to DOP stats

The performance of SEK to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.8756 and a 30 day low of 5.6110. This means the 30 day average was 5.7589. The change for SEK to DOP was 3.30.

The performance of SEK to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.8756 and a 90 day low of 5.4700. This means the 90 day average was 5.6489. The change for SEK to DOP was 1.47.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9511.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80692.7371.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0811.7765.082
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4320.2010.574

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Dominican Peso
1 SEK5.79636 DOP
5 SEK28.98180 DOP
10 SEK57.96360 DOP
20 SEK115.92720 DOP
50 SEK289.81800 DOP
100 SEK579.63600 DOP
250 SEK1,449.09000 DOP
500 SEK2,898.18000 DOP
1000 SEK5,796.36000 DOP
2000 SEK11,592.72000 DOP
5000 SEK28,981.80000 DOP
10000 SEK57,963.60000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Swedish Krona
1 DOP0.17252 SEK
5 DOP0.86261 SEK
10 DOP1.72522 SEK
20 DOP3.45044 SEK
50 DOP8.62610 SEK
100 DOP17.25220 SEK
250 DOP43.13050 SEK
500 DOP86.26100 SEK
1000 DOP172.52200 SEK
2000 DOP345.04400 SEK
5000 DOP862.61000 SEK
10000 DOP1,725.22000 SEK