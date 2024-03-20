US dollars to Dominican pesos today

Convert USD to DOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
59,028.50 dop

1.000 USD = 59.03 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2941.4751.6640.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6911.7271.9481.13121.371
1 USD0.920.786183.0941.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Dominican Peso
1 USD59.02850 DOP
5 USD295.14250 DOP
10 USD590.28500 DOP
20 USD1,180.57000 DOP
50 USD2,951.42500 DOP
100 USD5,902.85000 DOP
250 USD14,757.12500 DOP
500 USD29,514.25000 DOP
1000 USD59,028.50000 DOP
2000 USD118,057.00000 DOP
5000 USD295,142.50000 DOP
10000 USD590,285.00000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / US Dollar
1 DOP0.01694 USD
5 DOP0.08471 USD
10 DOP0.16941 USD
20 DOP0.33882 USD
50 DOP0.84705 USD
100 DOP1.69410 USD
250 DOP4.23525 USD
500 DOP8.47050 USD
1000 DOP16.94100 USD
2000 DOP33.88200 USD
5000 DOP84.70500 USD
10000 DOP169.41000 USD