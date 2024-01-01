Chinese yuan rmb to Dominican pesos today

Convert CNY to DOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
8,195.09 dop

1.000 CNY = 8.195 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08490.2071.4741.6630.96618.258
1 GBP1.1711.269105.5581.7241.9461.1321.365
1 USD0.9220.788183.2051.3591.5340.89116.841
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Dominican Peso
1 CNY8.19509 DOP
5 CNY40.97545 DOP
10 CNY81.95090 DOP
20 CNY163.90180 DOP
50 CNY409.75450 DOP
100 CNY819.50900 DOP
250 CNY2,048.77250 DOP
500 CNY4,097.54500 DOP
1000 CNY8,195.09000 DOP
2000 CNY16,390.18000 DOP
5000 CNY40,975.45000 DOP
10000 CNY81,950.90000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 DOP0.12202 CNY
5 DOP0.61012 CNY
10 DOP1.22024 CNY
20 DOP2.44048 CNY
50 DOP6.10120 CNY
100 DOP12.20240 CNY
250 DOP30.50600 CNY
500 DOP61.01200 CNY
1000 DOP122.02400 CNY
2000 DOP244.04800 CNY
5000 DOP610.12000 CNY
10000 DOP1,220.24000 CNY