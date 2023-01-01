1 thousand Dominican pesos to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert DOP to CNY at the real exchange rate

1000 dop
125.54 cny

1.00000 DOP = 0.12554 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:54
Wise

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 DOP0.12554 CNY
5 DOP0.62772 CNY
10 DOP1.25544 CNY
20 DOP2.51088 CNY
50 DOP6.27720 CNY
100 DOP12.55440 CNY
250 DOP31.38600 CNY
500 DOP62.77200 CNY
1000 DOP125.54400 CNY
2000 DOP251.08800 CNY
5000 DOP627.72000 CNY
10000 DOP1255.44000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Dominican Peso
1 CNY7.96536 DOP
5 CNY39.82680 DOP
10 CNY79.65360 DOP
20 CNY159.30720 DOP
50 CNY398.26800 DOP
100 CNY796.53600 DOP
250 CNY1991.34000 DOP
500 CNY3982.68000 DOP
1000 CNY7965.36000 DOP
2000 CNY15930.72000 DOP
5000 CNY39826.80000 DOP
10000 CNY79653.60000 DOP