Chinese yuan rmb to Dominican pesos today

Convert CNY to DOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
8,292.41 dop

¥1.000 CNY = $8.292 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CNY to DOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CNY to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.29248.2924
Low8.11408.0133
Average8.15388.1403
Change2.02%3.48%
View full history

1 CNY to DOP stats

The performance of CNY to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.2924 and a 30 day low of 8.1140. This means the 30 day average was 8.1538. The change for CNY to DOP was 2.02.

The performance of CNY to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.2924 and a 90 day low of 8.0133. This means the 90 day average was 8.1403. The change for CNY to DOP was 3.48.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Dominican Peso
1 CNY8.29241 DOP
5 CNY41.46205 DOP
10 CNY82.92410 DOP
20 CNY165.84820 DOP
50 CNY414.62050 DOP
100 CNY829.24100 DOP
250 CNY2,073.10250 DOP
500 CNY4,146.20500 DOP
1000 CNY8,292.41000 DOP
2000 CNY16,584.82000 DOP
5000 CNY41,462.05000 DOP
10000 CNY82,924.10000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 DOP0.12059 CNY
5 DOP0.60296 CNY
10 DOP1.20592 CNY
20 DOP2.41184 CNY
50 DOP6.02960 CNY
100 DOP12.05920 CNY
250 DOP30.14800 CNY
500 DOP60.29600 CNY
1000 DOP120.59200 CNY
2000 DOP241.18400 CNY
5000 DOP602.96000 CNY
10000 DOP1,205.92000 CNY