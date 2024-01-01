Swedish kronor to Dominican pesos today

Convert SEK to DOP at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = $5.467 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:07
SEK to DOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

DOP
1 SEK to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.70075.9743
Low5.46705.4670
Average5.58635.7512
Change-4.10%-6.73%
1 SEK to DOP stats

The performance of SEK to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.7007 and a 30 day low of 5.4670. This means the 30 day average was 5.5863. The change for SEK to DOP was -4.10.

The performance of SEK to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.9743 and a 90 day low of 5.4670. This means the 90 day average was 5.7512. The change for SEK to DOP was -6.73.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.7917.07211.05484.4441.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.6689.0671.4734.335
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94613.984106.8171.7675.199
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56311.9410.1980.581

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Dominican Peso
1 SEK5.46700 DOP
5 SEK27.33500 DOP
10 SEK54.67000 DOP
20 SEK109.34000 DOP
50 SEK273.35000 DOP
100 SEK546.70000 DOP
250 SEK1,366.75000 DOP
500 SEK2,733.50000 DOP
1000 SEK5,467.00000 DOP
2000 SEK10,934.00000 DOP
5000 SEK27,335.00000 DOP
10000 SEK54,670.00000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Swedish Krona
1 DOP0.18292 SEK
5 DOP0.91458 SEK
10 DOP1.82916 SEK
20 DOP3.65832 SEK
50 DOP9.14580 SEK
100 DOP18.29160 SEK
250 DOP45.72900 SEK
500 DOP91.45800 SEK
1000 DOP182.91600 SEK
2000 DOP365.83200 SEK
5000 DOP914.58000 SEK
10000 DOP1,829.16000 SEK