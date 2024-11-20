Hong Kong dollars to Dominican pesos today

Convert HKD to DOP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = $7.741 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:53
HKD to DOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

DOP
1 HKD to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.75507.7550
Low7.73377.6430
Average7.74057.7175
Change0.09%1.03%
1 HKD to DOP stats

The performance of HKD to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.7550 and a 30 day low of 7.7337. This means the 30 day average was 7.7405. The change for HKD to DOP was 0.09.

The performance of HKD to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.7550 and a 90 day low of 7.6430. This means the 90 day average was 7.7175. The change for HKD to DOP was 1.03.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2410.7871.341.5330.9451.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.654
1 GBP1.279.19811.7021.9481.21.774107.2
1 SGD0.7465.4040.58711.1440.7051.04262.98

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Dominican Peso
100 HKD774.10300 DOP
200 HKD1,548.20600 DOP
300 HKD2,322.30900 DOP
500 HKD3,870.51500 DOP
1000 HKD7,741.03000 DOP
2000 HKD15,482.06000 DOP
2500 HKD19,352.57500 DOP
3000 HKD23,223.09000 DOP
4000 HKD30,964.12000 DOP
5000 HKD38,705.15000 DOP
10000 HKD77,410.30000 DOP
20000 HKD154,820.60000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Hong Kong Dollar
1 DOP0.12918 HKD
5 DOP0.64591 HKD
10 DOP1.29182 HKD
20 DOP2.58364 HKD
50 DOP6.45910 HKD
100 DOP12.91820 HKD
250 DOP32.29550 HKD
500 DOP64.59100 HKD
1000 DOP129.18200 HKD
2000 DOP258.36400 HKD
5000 DOP645.91000 HKD
10000 DOP1,291.82000 HKD