Singapore dollars to Dominican pesos today

Convert SGD to DOP at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = $44.85 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:27
SGD to DOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

DOP
1 SGD to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High45.802347.0515
Low44.701644.7016
Average45.305945.8628
Change-1.80%-2.22%
1 SGD to DOP stats

The performance of SGD to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 45.8023 and a 30 day low of 44.7016. This means the 30 day average was 45.3059. The change for SGD to DOP was -1.80.

The performance of SGD to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 47.0515 and a 90 day low of 44.7016. This means the 90 day average was 45.8628. The change for SGD to DOP was -2.22.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.951.5340.79184.4787.2414.468
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05316,768.211.6160.83388.9517.6244.705
1 AUD0.65210,379.10.61910.51655.0584.7192.912

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Dominican Peso
1 SGD44.85160 DOP
5 SGD224.25800 DOP
10 SGD448.51600 DOP
20 SGD897.03200 DOP
50 SGD2,242.58000 DOP
100 SGD4,485.16000 DOP
250 SGD11,212.90000 DOP
500 SGD22,425.80000 DOP
1000 SGD44,851.60000 DOP
2000 SGD89,703.20000 DOP
5000 SGD224,258.00000 DOP
10000 SGD448,516.00000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Singapore Dollar
1 DOP0.02230 SGD
5 DOP0.11148 SGD
10 DOP0.22296 SGD
20 DOP0.44591 SGD
50 DOP1.11479 SGD
100 DOP2.22957 SGD
250 DOP5.57393 SGD
500 DOP11.14785 SGD
1000 DOP22.29570 SGD
2000 DOP44.59140 SGD
5000 DOP111.47850 SGD
10000 DOP222.95700 SGD