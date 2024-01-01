Turkish liras to Dominican pesos today

Convert TRY to DOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
1,789.36 dop

TL1.000 TRY = $1.789 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:52
TRY to DOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.81031.8402
Low1.78641.7864
Average1.79431.8092
Change-1.13%-0.65%
1 TRY to DOP stats

The performance of TRY to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8103 and a 30 day low of 1.7864. This means the 30 day average was 1.7943. The change for TRY to DOP was -1.13.

The performance of TRY to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8402 and a 90 day low of 1.7864. This means the 90 day average was 1.8092. The change for TRY to DOP was -0.65.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7151.3883.67348.7
1 EUR1.09110.853304.22491.3171.5154.00753.121
1 GBP1.2781.1721356.546107.0221.7754.69662.257
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Turkish liras to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Dominican Peso
1 TRY1.78936 DOP
5 TRY8.94680 DOP
10 TRY17.89360 DOP
20 TRY35.78720 DOP
50 TRY89.46800 DOP
100 TRY178.93600 DOP
250 TRY447.34000 DOP
500 TRY894.68000 DOP
1000 TRY1,789.36000 DOP
2000 TRY3,578.72000 DOP
5000 TRY8,946.80000 DOP
10000 TRY17,893.60000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Turkish Lira
1 DOP0.55886 TRY
5 DOP2.79429 TRY
10 DOP5.58858 TRY
20 DOP11.17716 TRY
50 DOP27.94290 TRY
100 DOP55.88580 TRY
250 DOP139.71450 TRY
500 DOP279.42900 TRY
1000 DOP558.85800 TRY
2000 DOP1,117.71600 TRY
5000 DOP2,794.29000 TRY
10000 DOP5,588.58000 TRY