Euros to Dominican pesos today

Convert EUR to DOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
64,865.10 dop

€1.000 EUR = $64.87 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to DOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High64.865164.8651
Low63.864462.4088
Average64.265163.8027
Change1.56%3.94%
1 EUR to DOP stats

The performance of EUR to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 64.8651 and a 30 day low of 63.8644. This means the 30 day average was 64.2651. The change for EUR to DOP was 1.56.

The performance of EUR to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 64.8651 and a 90 day low of 62.4088. This means the 90 day average was 63.8027. The change for EUR to DOP was 3.94.

Conversion rates Euro / Dominican Peso
1 EUR64.86510 DOP
5 EUR324.32550 DOP
10 EUR648.65100 DOP
20 EUR1,297.30200 DOP
50 EUR3,243.25500 DOP
100 EUR6,486.51000 DOP
250 EUR16,216.27500 DOP
500 EUR32,432.55000 DOP
1000 EUR64,865.10000 DOP
2000 EUR129,730.20000 DOP
5000 EUR324,325.50000 DOP
10000 EUR648,651.00000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Euro
1 DOP0.01542 EUR
5 DOP0.07708 EUR
10 DOP0.15417 EUR
20 DOP0.30833 EUR
50 DOP0.77083 EUR
100 DOP1.54166 EUR
250 DOP3.85415 EUR
500 DOP7.70830 EUR
1000 DOP15.41660 EUR
2000 DOP30.83320 EUR
5000 DOP77.08300 EUR
10000 DOP154.16600 EUR