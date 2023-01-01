100 Hong Kong dollars to Dominican pesos

Convert HKD to DOP at the real exchange rate

100 hkd
723.91 dop

1.00000 HKD = 7.23908 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:28 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

HKD to DOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 DOP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.047287.1331.432881.660250.965418.5841
1GBP1.1540711.2085100.5541.653591.915971.1141421.4466
1USD0.95490.827472183.20571.36831.585410.921917.7465
1INR0.01147670.00994490.012018410.01644480.01905420.01107980.213285

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Dominican Peso
100 HKD723.90800 DOP
200 HKD1447.81600 DOP
300 HKD2171.72400 DOP
500 HKD3619.54000 DOP
1000 HKD7239.08000 DOP
2000 HKD14478.16000 DOP
2500 HKD18097.70000 DOP
3000 HKD21717.24000 DOP
4000 HKD28956.32000 DOP
5000 HKD36195.40000 DOP
10000 HKD72390.80000 DOP
20000 HKD144781.60000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Hong Kong Dollar
1 DOP0.13814 HKD
5 DOP0.69070 HKD
10 DOP1.38139 HKD
20 DOP2.76278 HKD
50 DOP6.90695 HKD
100 DOP13.81390 HKD
250 DOP34.53475 HKD
500 DOP69.06950 HKD
1000 DOP138.13900 HKD
2000 DOP276.27800 HKD
5000 DOP690.69500 HKD
10000 DOP1381.39000 HKD