Chinese yuan rmb to Dominican pesos today

Convert CNY to DOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
7,845.14 dop

1.00000 CNY = 7.84514 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874051.086490.39951.494671.677320.9644518.719
1 GBP1.144111.24295103.4261.710051.919021.1034321.4164
1 USD0.920450.804538183.21011.37581.543920.8877517.2303
1 INR0.0110620.009668750.012017810.01653410.01855450.01066880.20707

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Dominican Peso
1 CNY7.84514 DOP
5 CNY39.22570 DOP
10 CNY78.45140 DOP
20 CNY156.90280 DOP
50 CNY392.25700 DOP
100 CNY784.51400 DOP
250 CNY1961.28500 DOP
500 CNY3922.57000 DOP
1000 CNY7845.14000 DOP
2000 CNY15690.28000 DOP
5000 CNY39225.70000 DOP
10000 CNY78451.40000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 DOP0.12747 CNY
5 DOP0.63733 CNY
10 DOP1.27467 CNY
20 DOP2.54934 CNY
50 DOP6.37335 CNY
100 DOP12.74670 CNY
250 DOP31.86675 CNY
500 DOP63.73350 CNY
1000 DOP127.46700 CNY
2000 DOP254.93400 CNY
5000 DOP637.33500 CNY
10000 DOP1274.67000 CNY