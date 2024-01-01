Polish zloty to Dominican pesos today

zł1.000 PLN = $14.91 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:13
PLN to DOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DOP
1 PLN to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.821715.8217
Low14.914214.8802
Average15.358115.3718
Change-5.74%-0.90%
1 PLN to DOP stats

The performance of PLN to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.8217 and a 30 day low of 14.9142. This means the 30 day average was 15.3581. The change for PLN to DOP was -5.74.

The performance of PLN to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.8217 and a 90 day low of 14.8802. This means the 90 day average was 15.3718. The change for PLN to DOP was -0.90.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.7784.070.8651,379.2810.93923.348
1 EUR1.0810.83290.8040.9351,489.7611.81625.218
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1181.1231,790.2414.19830.303
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4060.130.278

How to convert Polish zloty to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Dominican Peso
1 PLN14.91420 DOP
5 PLN74.57100 DOP
10 PLN149.14200 DOP
20 PLN298.28400 DOP
50 PLN745.71000 DOP
100 PLN1,491.42000 DOP
250 PLN3,728.55000 DOP
500 PLN7,457.10000 DOP
1000 PLN14,914.20000 DOP
2000 PLN29,828.40000 DOP
5000 PLN74,571.00000 DOP
10000 PLN149,142.00000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Polish Zloty
1 DOP0.06705 PLN
5 DOP0.33525 PLN
10 DOP0.67050 PLN
20 DOP1.34100 PLN
50 DOP3.35251 PLN
100 DOP6.70501 PLN
250 DOP16.76253 PLN
500 DOP33.52505 PLN
1000 DOP67.05010 PLN
2000 DOP134.10020 PLN
5000 DOP335.25050 PLN
10000 DOP670.50100 PLN