$1.000 DOP = zł0.06655 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:14
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

PLN
1 DOP to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06660.0672
Low0.06320.0632
Average0.06500.0651
Change4.17%-0.20%
1 DOP to PLN stats

The performance of DOP to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0666 and a 30 day low of 0.0632. This means the 30 day average was 0.0650. The change for DOP to PLN was 4.17.

The performance of DOP to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0672 and a 90 day low of 0.0632. This means the 90 day average was 0.0651. The change for DOP to PLN was -0.20.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.0890.8151.4931.6190.93721.571
1 GBP1.20211.299109.1941.7951.9461.12625.937
1 USD0.9260.77184.0761.3821.4990.86719.97
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Polish Zloty
1 DOP0.06655 PLN
5 DOP0.33274 PLN
10 DOP0.66547 PLN
20 DOP1.33095 PLN
50 DOP3.32737 PLN
100 DOP6.65473 PLN
250 DOP16.63683 PLN
500 DOP33.27365 PLN
1000 DOP66.54730 PLN
2000 DOP133.09460 PLN
5000 DOP332.73650 PLN
10000 DOP665.47300 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Dominican Peso
1 PLN15.02690 DOP
5 PLN75.13450 DOP
10 PLN150.26900 DOP
20 PLN300.53800 DOP
50 PLN751.34500 DOP
100 PLN1,502.69000 DOP
250 PLN3,756.72500 DOP
500 PLN7,513.45000 DOP
1000 PLN15,026.90000 DOP
2000 PLN30,053.80000 DOP
5000 PLN75,134.50000 DOP
10000 PLN150,269.00000 DOP