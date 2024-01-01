100 Dominican pesos to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert DOP to CNY at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = ¥0.1185 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:08
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DOP to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CNY
1 DOP to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11850.1225
Low0.11640.1164
Average0.11740.1188
Change1.10%-3.15%
View full history

1 DOP to CNY stats

The performance of DOP to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1185 and a 30 day low of 0.1164. This means the 30 day average was 0.1174. The change for DOP to CNY was 1.10.

The performance of DOP to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1225 and a 90 day low of 0.1164. This means the 90 day average was 0.1188. The change for DOP to CNY was -3.15.

Track market ratesView DOP to CNY chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.0890.8331.4931.6180.93721.566
1 GBP1.20211.299109.221.7951.9461.12725.931
1 USD0.9260.77184.0771.3821.4980.86719.962
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican pesos

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 DOP0.11849 CNY
5 DOP0.59247 CNY
10 DOP1.18494 CNY
20 DOP2.36988 CNY
50 DOP5.92470 CNY
100 DOP11.84940 CNY
250 DOP29.62350 CNY
500 DOP59.24700 CNY
1000 DOP118.49400 CNY
2000 DOP236.98800 CNY
5000 DOP592.47000 CNY
10000 DOP1,184.94000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Dominican Peso
1 CNY8.43922 DOP
5 CNY42.19610 DOP
10 CNY84.39220 DOP
20 CNY168.78440 DOP
50 CNY421.96100 DOP
100 CNY843.92200 DOP
250 CNY2,109.80500 DOP
500 CNY4,219.61000 DOP
1000 CNY8,439.22000 DOP
2000 CNY16,878.44000 DOP
5000 CNY42,196.10000 DOP
10000 CNY84,392.20000 DOP