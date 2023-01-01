500 Dominican pesos to US dollars

Convert DOP to USD at the real exchange rate

500 dop
8.79 usd

1.00000 DOP = 0.01758 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:06
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86921.0913590.94061.493511.662120.9645518.7377
1 GBP1.1504811.25555104.6231.718221.91221.109721.5569
1 USD0.91630.796464183.32851.36851.5230.883817.1693
1 INR0.01099620.009558120.012000710.0164230.0182770.01060620.206044

How to convert Dominican pesos to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / US Dollar
1 DOP0.01758 USD
5 DOP0.08790 USD
10 DOP0.17579 USD
20 DOP0.35159 USD
50 DOP0.87896 USD
100 DOP1.75793 USD
250 DOP4.39482 USD
500 DOP8.78965 USD
1000 DOP17.57930 USD
2000 DOP35.15860 USD
5000 DOP87.89650 USD
10000 DOP175.79300 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Dominican Peso
1 USD56.88500 DOP
5 USD284.42500 DOP
10 USD568.85000 DOP
20 USD1137.70000 DOP
50 USD2844.25000 DOP
100 USD5688.50000 DOP
250 USD14221.25000 DOP
500 USD28442.50000 DOP
1000 USD56885.00000 DOP
2000 USD113770.00000 DOP
5000 USD284425.00000 DOP
10000 USD568850.00000 DOP