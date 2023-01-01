500 Dominican pesos to US dollars

Convert DOP to USD at the real exchange rate

500 dop
8,62 usd

1.00000 DOP = 0.01725 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:48
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8689951.1073592.08771.46741.628580.92650518.7711
1 GBP1.1507511.27425105.9671.688571.874031.0661821.6003
1 USD0.90310.784775183.16041.325151.47070.8366516.9514
1 INR0.01085920.009436890.01202510.01593490.01768510.01006070.20384

How to convert Dominican pesos to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican pesos

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / US Dollar
1 DOP0.01725 USD
5 DOP0.08625 USD
10 DOP0.17250 USD
20 DOP0.34499 USD
50 DOP0.86248 USD
100 DOP1.72496 USD
250 DOP4.31240 USD
500 DOP8.62480 USD
1000 DOP17.24960 USD
2000 DOP34.49920 USD
5000 DOP86.24800 USD
10000 DOP172.49600 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Dominican Peso
1 USD57.97250 DOP
5 USD289.86250 DOP
10 USD579.72500 DOP
20 USD1159.45000 DOP
50 USD2898.62500 DOP
100 USD5797.25000 DOP
250 USD14493.12500 DOP
500 USD28986.25000 DOP
1000 USD57972.50000 DOP
2000 USD115945.00000 DOP
5000 USD289862.50000 DOP
10000 USD579725.00000 DOP