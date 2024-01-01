Convert DOP to ZAR at the real exchange rate

Dominican pesos to South African rand today

1,000 dop
313.92 zar

$1.000 DOP = R0.3139 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07589.8591.4781.6260.96420.105
1 GBP1.18611.276106.5891.7541.9291.14323.848
1 USD0.930.784183.5631.3751.5120.89618.696
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican peso

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / South African Rand
1 DOP0,31392 ZAR
5 DOP1,56961 ZAR
10 DOP3,13922 ZAR
20 DOP6,27844 ZAR
50 DOP15,69610 ZAR
100 DOP31,39220 ZAR
250 DOP78,48050 ZAR
500 DOP156,96100 ZAR
1000 DOP313,92200 ZAR
2000 DOP627,84400 ZAR
5000 DOP1.569,61000 ZAR
10000 DOP3.139,22000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Dominican Peso
1 ZAR3,18551 DOP
5 ZAR15,92755 DOP
10 ZAR31,85510 DOP
20 ZAR63,71020 DOP
50 ZAR159,27550 DOP
100 ZAR318,55100 DOP
250 ZAR796,37750 DOP
500 ZAR1.592,75500 DOP
1000 ZAR3.185,51000 DOP
2000 ZAR6.371,02000 DOP
5000 ZAR15.927,55000 DOP
10000 ZAR31.855,10000 DOP