Dominican peso to South African rand exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to South African rand is currently 0,314 today, reflecting a -0.374% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -1.266% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to South African rand has fluctuated between a high of 0,320 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,313 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.572% decrease in value.