100 dop
18.40 sek

1.00000 DOP = 0.18405 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:23
How to convert Dominican pesos to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Swedish Krona
1 DOP0.18405 SEK
5 DOP0.92024 SEK
10 DOP1.84049 SEK
20 DOP3.68098 SEK
50 DOP9.20245 SEK
100 DOP18.40490 SEK
250 DOP46.01225 SEK
500 DOP92.02450 SEK
1000 DOP184.04900 SEK
2000 DOP368.09800 SEK
5000 DOP920.24500 SEK
10000 DOP1840.49000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Dominican Peso
1 SEK5.43333 DOP
5 SEK27.16665 DOP
10 SEK54.33330 DOP
20 SEK108.66660 DOP
50 SEK271.66650 DOP
100 SEK543.33300 DOP
250 SEK1358.33250 DOP
500 SEK2716.66500 DOP
1000 SEK5433.33000 DOP
2000 SEK10866.66000 DOP
5000 SEK27166.65000 DOP
10000 SEK54333.30000 DOP