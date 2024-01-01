Swedish kronor to Zambian kwacha today

Convert SEK to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
2,554.51 zmw

kr1.000 SEK = ZK2.555 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:05
SEK to ZMW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ZMW
1 SEK to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.57642.5764
Low2.44572.2758
Average2.52002.4572
Change4.45%0.91%
View full history

1 SEK to ZMW stats

The performance of SEK to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5764 and a 30 day low of 2.4457. This means the 30 day average was 2.5200. The change for SEK to ZMW was 4.45.

The performance of SEK to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5764 and a 90 day low of 2.2758. This means the 90 day average was 2.4572. The change for SEK to ZMW was 0.91.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68783.9531.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8437.4611.80692.7431.4964.282
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85414.012110.0751.7765.082
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4330.2010.574

How to convert Swedish kronor to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / ZMW
1 SEK2.55451 ZMW
5 SEK12.77255 ZMW
10 SEK25.54510 ZMW
20 SEK51.09020 ZMW
50 SEK127.72550 ZMW
100 SEK255.45100 ZMW
250 SEK638.62750 ZMW
500 SEK1,277.25500 ZMW
1000 SEK2,554.51000 ZMW
2000 SEK5,109.02000 ZMW
5000 SEK12,772.55000 ZMW
10000 SEK25,545.10000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Swedish Krona
1 ZMW0.39146 SEK
5 ZMW1.95732 SEK
10 ZMW3.91464 SEK
20 ZMW7.82928 SEK
50 ZMW19.57320 SEK
100 ZMW39.14640 SEK
250 ZMW97.86600 SEK
500 ZMW195.73200 SEK
1000 ZMW391.46400 SEK
2000 ZMW782.92800 SEK
5000 ZMW1,957.32000 SEK
10000 ZMW3,914.64000 SEK