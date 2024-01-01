Israeli new sheqels to Zambian kwacha today

Convert ILS to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
7,143.45 zmw

1.000 ILS = 7.143 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:36
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7511.4731.6580.96818.227
1 GBP1.17111.279106.261.7241.9421.13321.342
1 USD0.9160.782183.111.3491.5190.88616.693
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / ZMW
1 ILS7.14345 ZMW
5 ILS35.71725 ZMW
10 ILS71.43450 ZMW
20 ILS142.86900 ZMW
50 ILS357.17250 ZMW
100 ILS714.34500 ZMW
250 ILS1,785.86250 ZMW
500 ILS3,571.72500 ZMW
1000 ILS7,143.45000 ZMW
2000 ILS14,286.90000 ZMW
5000 ILS35,717.25000 ZMW
10000 ILS71,434.50000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Israeli New Sheqel
1 ZMW0.13999 ILS
5 ZMW0.69994 ILS
10 ZMW1.39988 ILS
20 ZMW2.79976 ILS
50 ZMW6.99940 ILS
100 ZMW13.99880 ILS
250 ZMW34.99700 ILS
500 ZMW69.99400 ILS
1000 ZMW139.98800 ILS
2000 ZMW279.97600 ILS
5000 ZMW699.94000 ILS
10000 ZMW1,399.88000 ILS