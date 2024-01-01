Czech korunas to Zambian kwacha today

Convert CZK to ZMW at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
11,121.20 zmw

1.000 CZK = 1.112 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:46
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2031.4731.6630.96618.25
1 GBP1.17111.269105.6221.7251.9481.13121.37
1 USD0.9230.788183.2131.3591.5340.89116.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / ZMW
1 CZK1.11212 ZMW
5 CZK5.56060 ZMW
10 CZK11.12120 ZMW
20 CZK22.24240 ZMW
50 CZK55.60600 ZMW
100 CZK111.21200 ZMW
250 CZK278.03000 ZMW
500 CZK556.06000 ZMW
1000 CZK1,112.12000 ZMW
2000 CZK2,224.24000 ZMW
5000 CZK5,560.60000 ZMW
10000 CZK11,121.20000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Czech Republic Koruna
1 ZMW0.89918 CZK
5 ZMW4.49591 CZK
10 ZMW8.99182 CZK
20 ZMW17.98364 CZK
50 ZMW44.95910 CZK
100 ZMW89.91820 CZK
250 ZMW224.79550 CZK
500 ZMW449.59100 CZK
1000 ZMW899.18200 CZK
2000 ZMW1,798.36400 CZK
5000 ZMW4,495.91000 CZK
10000 ZMW8,991.82000 CZK