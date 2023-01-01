10 Czech korunas to Zambian kwacha

Convert CZK to ZMW at the real exchange rate

10 czk
10.44 zmw

1.00000 CZK = 1.04361 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:22
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.872251.091690.9871.491231.661740.963318.7519
1 GBP1.1464611.25145104.3111.709611.905081.1043921.4979
1 USD0.91610.799073183.3521.36611.52230.882517.1784
1 INR0.01099060.009586730.011997310.01638950.01826350.01058760.206095

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / ZMW
1 CZK1.04361 ZMW
5 CZK5.21805 ZMW
10 CZK10.43610 ZMW
20 CZK20.87220 ZMW
50 CZK52.18050 ZMW
100 CZK104.36100 ZMW
250 CZK260.90250 ZMW
500 CZK521.80500 ZMW
1000 CZK1043.61000 ZMW
2000 CZK2087.22000 ZMW
5000 CZK5218.05000 ZMW
10000 CZK10436.10000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Czech Republic Koruna
1 ZMW0.95821 CZK
5 ZMW4.79106 CZK
10 ZMW9.58212 CZK
20 ZMW19.16424 CZK
50 ZMW47.91060 CZK
100 ZMW95.82120 CZK
250 ZMW239.55300 CZK
500 ZMW479.10600 CZK
1000 ZMW958.21200 CZK
2000 ZMW1916.42400 CZK
5000 ZMW4791.06000 CZK
10000 ZMW9582.12000 CZK