Indonesian rupiahs to Zambian kwacha today

Convert IDR to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
1,654.47 zmw

1.000 IDR = 0.001654 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / ZMW
1 IDR0.00165 ZMW
5 IDR0.00827 ZMW
10 IDR0.01654 ZMW
20 IDR0.03309 ZMW
50 IDR0.08272 ZMW
100 IDR0.16545 ZMW
250 IDR0.41362 ZMW
500 IDR0.82723 ZMW
1000 IDR1.65447 ZMW
2000 IDR3.30894 ZMW
5000 IDR8.27235 ZMW
10000 IDR16.54470 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Indonesian Rupiah
1 ZMW604.42300 IDR
5 ZMW3,022.11500 IDR
10 ZMW6,044.23000 IDR
20 ZMW12,088.46000 IDR
50 ZMW30,221.15000 IDR
100 ZMW60,442.30000 IDR
250 ZMW151,105.75000 IDR
500 ZMW302,211.50000 IDR
1000 ZMW604,423.00000 IDR
2000 ZMW1,208,846.00000 IDR
5000 ZMW3,022,115.00000 IDR
10000 ZMW6,044,230.00000 IDR