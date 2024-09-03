Swedish krona to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Zambian kwacha is currently 2.555 today, reflecting a -0.210% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -0.079% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 2.563 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 2.537 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.752% increase in value.