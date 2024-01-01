Swedish kronor to Algerian dinars today

Convert SEK to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
12,913.40 dzd

kr1.000 SEK = دج12.91 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:44
SEK to DZD conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

1 SEK to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.176313.1763
Low12.677012.4000
Average12.939512.7839
Change1.86%-0.06%
1 SEK to DZD stats

The performance of SEK to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.1763 and a 30 day low of 12.6770. This means the 30 day average was 12.9395. The change for SEK to DZD was 1.86.

The performance of SEK to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.1763 and a 90 day low of 12.4000. This means the 90 day average was 12.7839. The change for SEK to DZD was -0.06.

1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9511.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80792.7361.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.081.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4320.2010.574

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Algerian Dinar
1 SEK12.91340 DZD
5 SEK64.56700 DZD
10 SEK129.13400 DZD
20 SEK258.26800 DZD
50 SEK645.67000 DZD
100 SEK1,291.34000 DZD
250 SEK3,228.35000 DZD
500 SEK6,456.70000 DZD
1000 SEK12,913.40000 DZD
2000 SEK25,826.80000 DZD
5000 SEK64,567.00000 DZD
10000 SEK129,134.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Swedish Krona
1 DZD0.07744 SEK
5 DZD0.38719 SEK
10 DZD0.77439 SEK
20 DZD1.54877 SEK
50 DZD3.87194 SEK
100 DZD7.74387 SEK
250 DZD19.35968 SEK
500 DZD38.71935 SEK
1000 DZD77.43870 SEK
2000 DZD154.87740 SEK
5000 DZD387.19350 SEK
10000 DZD774.38700 SEK