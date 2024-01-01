Australian dollars to Algerian dinars today

Convert AUD to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
87,853.20 dzd

1.000 AUD = 87.85 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.3151.4761.6640.96718.26
1 GBP1.17111.272105.7221.7281.9481.13221.374
1 USD0.920.786183.0981.3581.5310.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 AUD87.85320 DZD
5 AUD439.26600 DZD
10 AUD878.53200 DZD
20 AUD1,757.06400 DZD
50 AUD4,392.66000 DZD
100 AUD8,785.32000 DZD
250 AUD21,963.30000 DZD
500 AUD43,926.60000 DZD
1000 AUD87,853.20000 DZD
2000 AUD175,706.40000 DZD
5000 AUD439,266.00000 DZD
10000 AUD878,532.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Australian Dollar
1 DZD0.01138 AUD
5 DZD0.05691 AUD
10 DZD0.11383 AUD
20 DZD0.22765 AUD
50 DZD0.56913 AUD
100 DZD1.13826 AUD
250 DZD2.84565 AUD
500 DZD5.69130 AUD
1000 DZD11.38260 AUD
2000 DZD22.76520 AUD
5000 DZD56.91300 AUD
10000 DZD113.82600 AUD