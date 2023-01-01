1 thousand Australian dollars to Algerian dinars

Convert AUD to DZD at the real exchange rate

1000 aud
87961.10 dzd

1.00000 AUD = 87.96110 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:22
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87161.0889590.72531.490721.663150.962618.7323
1 GBP1.1473211.24935104.0891.71031.908131.1044121.4916
1 USD0.918350.800416183.31451.368951.52730.883917.2022
1 INR0.01102230.009607170.012002710.01643110.01833170.01060920.206473

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 AUD87.96110 DZD
5 AUD439.80550 DZD
10 AUD879.61100 DZD
20 AUD1759.22200 DZD
50 AUD4398.05500 DZD
100 AUD8796.11000 DZD
250 AUD21990.27500 DZD
500 AUD43980.55000 DZD
1000 AUD87961.10000 DZD
2000 AUD175922.20000 DZD
5000 AUD439805.50000 DZD
10000 AUD879611.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Australian Dollar
1 DZD0.01137 AUD
5 DZD0.05684 AUD
10 DZD0.11369 AUD
20 DZD0.22737 AUD
50 DZD0.56844 AUD
100 DZD1.13687 AUD
250 DZD2.84218 AUD
500 DZD5.68435 AUD
1000 DZD11.36870 AUD
2000 DZD22.73740 AUD
5000 DZD56.84350 AUD
10000 DZD113.68700 AUD