Israeli new sheqels to Algerian dinars today

Convert ILS to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
36,724.60 dzd

1.000 ILS = 36.72 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:25
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6761.4721.6590.96718.212
1 GBP1.17111.278106.191.7241.9421.13321.328
1 USD0.9170.783183.1161.3491.520.88716.694
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Algerian Dinar
1 ILS36.72460 DZD
5 ILS183.62300 DZD
10 ILS367.24600 DZD
20 ILS734.49200 DZD
50 ILS1,836.23000 DZD
100 ILS3,672.46000 DZD
250 ILS9,181.15000 DZD
500 ILS18,362.30000 DZD
1000 ILS36,724.60000 DZD
2000 ILS73,449.20000 DZD
5000 ILS183,623.00000 DZD
10000 ILS367,246.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 DZD0.02723 ILS
5 DZD0.13615 ILS
10 DZD0.27230 ILS
20 DZD0.54459 ILS
50 DZD1.36149 ILS
100 DZD2.72297 ILS
250 DZD6.80742 ILS
500 DZD13.61485 ILS
1000 DZD27.22970 ILS
2000 DZD54.45940 ILS
5000 DZD136.14850 ILS
10000 DZD272.29700 ILS