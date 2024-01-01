Canadian dollars to Algerian dinars today

Convert CAD to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
99,219.40 dzd

1.000 CAD = 99.22 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2241.4761.6650.96618.261
1 GBP1.1711.272105.61.7271.9491.13121.373
1 USD0.920.786183.0291.3581.5320.88916.805
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

How to convert Canadian dollars to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 CAD99.21940 DZD
5 CAD496.09700 DZD
10 CAD992.19400 DZD
20 CAD1,984.38800 DZD
50 CAD4,960.97000 DZD
100 CAD9,921.94000 DZD
250 CAD24,804.85000 DZD
500 CAD49,609.70000 DZD
1000 CAD99,219.40000 DZD
2000 CAD198,438.80000 DZD
5000 CAD496,097.00000 DZD
10000 CAD992,194.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Canadian Dollar
1 DZD0.01008 CAD
5 DZD0.05039 CAD
10 DZD0.10079 CAD
20 DZD0.20157 CAD
50 DZD0.50394 CAD
100 DZD1.00787 CAD
250 DZD2.51968 CAD
500 DZD5.03935 CAD
1000 DZD10.07870 CAD
2000 DZD20.15740 CAD
5000 DZD50.39350 CAD
10000 DZD100.78700 CAD