5000 Algerian dinars to Swedish kronor

Convert DZD to SEK at the real exchange rate

5000 dzd
390.18 sek

1.00000 DZD = 0.07804 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86971.090290.82621.493741.661890.963718.7174
1 GBP1.1498211.2536104.4391.717621.910981.1080821.5228
1 USD0.917250.797703183.31151.370151.524390.88417.1688
1 INR0.011010.009574940.012003110.01644610.01829750.01061080.20608

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Swedish Krona
1 DZD0.07804 SEK
5 DZD0.39018 SEK
10 DZD0.78037 SEK
20 DZD1.56073 SEK
50 DZD3.90183 SEK
100 DZD7.80366 SEK
250 DZD19.50915 SEK
500 DZD39.01830 SEK
1000 DZD78.03660 SEK
2000 DZD156.07320 SEK
5000 DZD390.18300 SEK
10000 DZD780.36600 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Algerian Dinar
1 SEK12.81450 DZD
5 SEK64.07250 DZD
10 SEK128.14500 DZD
20 SEK256.29000 DZD
50 SEK640.72500 DZD
100 SEK1281.45000 DZD
250 SEK3203.62500 DZD
500 SEK6407.25000 DZD
1000 SEK12814.50000 DZD
2000 SEK25629.00000 DZD
5000 SEK64072.50000 DZD
10000 SEK128145.00000 DZD