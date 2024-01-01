Swedish kronor to Namibian dollars today

Convert SEK to NAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
1,743.03 nad

kr1.000 SEK = $1.743 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:55
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SEK to NAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NAD
1 SEK to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.75941.8252
Low1.70651.6898
Average1.73681.7317
Change0.61%-4.39%
View full history

1 SEK to NAD stats

The performance of SEK to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7594 and a 30 day low of 1.7065. This means the 30 day average was 1.7368. The change for SEK to NAD was 0.61.

The performance of SEK to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8252 and a 90 day low of 1.6898. This means the 90 day average was 1.7317. The change for SEK to NAD was -4.39.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.951.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80692.7361.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.014110.0721.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4310.2010.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Namibian Dollar
1 SEK1.74303 NAD
5 SEK8.71515 NAD
10 SEK17.43030 NAD
20 SEK34.86060 NAD
50 SEK87.15150 NAD
100 SEK174.30300 NAD
250 SEK435.75750 NAD
500 SEK871.51500 NAD
1000 SEK1,743.03000 NAD
2000 SEK3,486.06000 NAD
5000 SEK8,715.15000 NAD
10000 SEK17,430.30000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 NAD0.57372 SEK
5 NAD2.86858 SEK
10 NAD5.73715 SEK
20 NAD11.47430 SEK
50 NAD28.68575 SEK
100 NAD57.37150 SEK
250 NAD143.42875 SEK
500 NAD286.85750 SEK
1000 NAD573.71500 SEK
2000 NAD1,147.43000 SEK
5000 NAD2,868.57500 SEK
10000 NAD5,737.15000 SEK