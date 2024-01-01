Swedish kronor to Djiboutian francs today

Convert SEK to DJF at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
17,252 djf

kr1.000 SEK = Fdj17.25 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:43
SEK to DJF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DJF
1 SEK to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.514217.5142
Low16.763416.3879
Average17.155916.9196
Change2.92%0.81%
1 SEK to DJF stats

The performance of SEK to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.5142 and a 30 day low of 16.7634. This means the 30 day average was 17.1559. The change for SEK to DJF was 2.92.

The performance of SEK to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.5142 and a 90 day low of 16.3879. This means the 90 day average was 16.9196. The change for SEK to DJF was 0.81.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9511.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80692.7371.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0811.7765.082
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4320.2010.574

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Djiboutian Franc
1 SEK17.25210 DJF
5 SEK86.26050 DJF
10 SEK172.52100 DJF
20 SEK345.04200 DJF
50 SEK862.60500 DJF
100 SEK1,725.21000 DJF
250 SEK4,313.02500 DJF
500 SEK8,626.05000 DJF
1000 SEK17,252.10000 DJF
2000 SEK34,504.20000 DJF
5000 SEK86,260.50000 DJF
10000 SEK172,521.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Swedish Krona
1 DJF0.05796 SEK
5 DJF0.28982 SEK
10 DJF0.57964 SEK
20 DJF1.15928 SEK
50 DJF2.89820 SEK
100 DJF5.79639 SEK
250 DJF14.49097 SEK
500 DJF28.98195 SEK
1000 DJF57.96390 SEK
2000 DJF115.92780 SEK
5000 DJF289.81950 SEK
10000 DJF579.63900 SEK