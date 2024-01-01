Indonesian rupiahs to Djiboutian francs today

Convert IDR to DJF at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
11,316 djf

1.000 IDR = 0.01132 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:00
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Djiboutian Franc
1 IDR0.01132 DJF
5 IDR0.05658 DJF
10 IDR0.11316 DJF
20 IDR0.22633 DJF
50 IDR0.56582 DJF
100 IDR1.13164 DJF
250 IDR2.82910 DJF
500 IDR5.65820 DJF
1000 IDR11.31640 DJF
2000 IDR22.63280 DJF
5000 IDR56.58200 DJF
10000 IDR113.16400 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Indonesian Rupiah
1 DJF88.36740 IDR
5 DJF441.83700 IDR
10 DJF883.67400 IDR
20 DJF1,767.34800 IDR
50 DJF4,418.37000 IDR
100 DJF8,836.74000 IDR
250 DJF22,091.85000 IDR
500 DJF44,183.70000 IDR
1000 DJF88,367.40000 IDR
2000 DJF176,734.80000 IDR
5000 DJF441,837.00000 IDR
10000 DJF883,674.00000 IDR