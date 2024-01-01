1 Indonesian rupiah to Djiboutian francs

Rp1.000 IDR = Fdj0.01145 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:20
IDR to DJF conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

DJF
1 IDR to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01150.0115
Low0.01100.0108
Average0.01130.0111
Change4.44%4.84%
1 IDR to DJF stats

The performance of IDR to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0115 and a 30 day low of 0.0110. This means the 30 day average was 0.0113. The change for IDR to DJF was 4.44.

The performance of IDR to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0115 and a 90 day low of 0.0108. This means the 90 day average was 0.0111. The change for IDR to DJF was 4.84.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.960.9061.3091.4881.3550.7637.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10492.70111.4451.6431.4960.8438.611
1 SGD0.76464.1630.69211.1371.0350.5835.96

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Djiboutian Franc
1 IDR0.01145 DJF
5 IDR0.05724 DJF
10 IDR0.11449 DJF
20 IDR0.22897 DJF
50 IDR0.57243 DJF
100 IDR1.14486 DJF
250 IDR2.86215 DJF
500 IDR5.72430 DJF
1000 IDR11.44860 DJF
2000 IDR22.89720 DJF
5000 IDR57.24300 DJF
10000 IDR114.48600 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Indonesian Rupiah
1 DJF87.34670 IDR
5 DJF436.73350 IDR
10 DJF873.46700 IDR
20 DJF1,746.93400 IDR
50 DJF4,367.33500 IDR
100 DJF8,734.67000 IDR
250 DJF21,836.67500 IDR
500 DJF43,673.35000 IDR
1000 DJF87,346.70000 IDR
2000 DJF174,693.40000 IDR
5000 DJF436,733.50000 IDR
10000 DJF873,467.00000 IDR