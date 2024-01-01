Danish kroner to Djiboutian francs today

Convert DKK to DJF at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
25,860 djf

1.000 DKK = 25.86 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:05
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Djiboutian Franc
1 DKK25.86040 DJF
5 DKK129.30200 DJF
10 DKK258.60400 DJF
20 DKK517.20800 DJF
50 DKK1,293.02000 DJF
100 DKK2,586.04000 DJF
250 DKK6,465.10000 DJF
500 DKK12,930.20000 DJF
1000 DKK25,860.40000 DJF
2000 DKK51,720.80000 DJF
5000 DKK129,302.00000 DJF
10000 DKK258,604.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Danish Krone
1 DJF0.03867 DKK
5 DJF0.19335 DKK
10 DJF0.38669 DKK
20 DJF0.77338 DKK
50 DJF1.93346 DKK
100 DJF3.86692 DKK
250 DJF9.66730 DKK
500 DJF19.33460 DKK
1000 DJF38.66920 DKK
2000 DJF77.33840 DKK
5000 DJF193.34600 DKK
10000 DJF386.69200 DKK